Missionary Chocolate: Just What the Doctor Ordered

Melissa Berry is a Naturopathic Physician. She’s also a chocolate maker. Melissa actually gave up her job as a doctor in Lake Oswego after she realized she’s really, really good at making chocolate! She made some as a gift for her mother one Christmas, and her mother told her it was good enough to sell. Melissa’s mom has a lot of allergies and Melissa took her knowledge of natural medicine, chemistry and her love of cooking to come up with allergy free truffles.

That was back in 2008. She’s got a thriving business called Missionary Chocolates in Portland on NE Glisan Street. Her truffles and other candy products are hand-made daily at that location. They’re sold online and in dozens of stores in the Northwest. Here Melissa’s story here:

They’re also at farmer’s markets. I got to do a taste test and I was blown away! I love the simple ingredient list and the fact that the chocolate taste isn’t lost to gobs of sugar. The Nespresso and the Lemon are my favorites, but the Whiskey Chocolate is also outstanding!