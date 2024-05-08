KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Misdemeanor Crimes Carry Heavy Costs for Victims

May 8, 2024 12:18PM PDT
Share
Misdemeanor Crimes Carry Heavy Costs for Victims
Credit: MGN

PORTLAND, Ore. — It’s his first legal job.  “My name is William Smith, I’m a level one Deputy District Attorney.”

He works in Multnomah County.

And he describes trying to get justice for, “The victim in this case, she works with the houseless community.

She was waiting to go into work, when,  “A stranger walked up behind her, grabbed her by the hair, pulled her backwards, and threw her onto the cement.”

Then the attacker jumped on top of her, began striking her face.

Luckily, workers nearby intervened to stop them.

“Police were called. They arrested that person. And for legal reasons, she was charged with assault in the fourth degree, which is a misdemeanor crime.   The defense scheduled it for a change of plea.”

The victim wanted to talk to the court about that.

“She had not yet returned to work. She was still recovering from the assault. When the hearing began, she began to visibly shake. When we played the video of the assault, she began to cry.”

Smith says for this victim and many others, this isn’t just a minor crime. “She talked about the impact this crime had on her. About the way she was recovering from the assault. About the confusion she felt about why somebody would attack her.”

More about:
assault
crime victims
misdemeanor crime
Multnomah County
Plea deals

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rates Rise Again
2

US Growth Slowed Sharply Last Quarter To 1.6% Pace
3

Confidence Of US Consumers Continues To Decline
4

Former Oregon State, NFL Star Tight End Aaron Thomas Dies In Corvallis
5

Number Of Americans Applying For Jobless Claims Remains Historically Low