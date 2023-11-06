Mind-Altering Ketamine Becomes New Pain Treatment, Despite Little Research Or Regulation

Medical equipment used to customize ketamine infusions for patients is seen at the Duke Specialty Infusion Center, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Durham, N.C. Ketamine prescriptions have soared in recent years as an alternative to opioids for pain. But with little research on its effectiveness, some experts worry about the risks of overprescribing another powerful drug that carries risks of safety and abuse. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The decades-old surgical drug ketamine has found a new use — as an alternative to opioids for patients with chronic pain.

Ketamine is now being prescribed as a psychedelic therapy for an array of unapproved uses, including depression and anxiety.

Behind the trend are investors setting up for-profit ketamine clinics, as well as online prescribing services that send the drug through the mail.

There is limited evidence that it’s effective for arthritis, migraines and other forms of pain.

Some experts worry the U.S. may be repeating the mistakes that gave rise to the opioid crisis by overprescribing an unproven drug with safety and abuse risks.