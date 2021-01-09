Milwaukie Car Crash Leads To Drug Arrest
Around 5:45 pm on Friday Milwaukie Police were called out to a crash involving two cars.
The crash took place at the intersection of SE Monroe Street and SE 37th Avenue.
Police say that while they were investigating 32 year old Michael Mason started running from the scene.
He was found shortly after hiding under a wheelchair ramp of a nearby business.
A witness reportedly told police that Mason allegedly walked away from the scene carrying a white or grey bag and hid it in nearby bushes.
Officers found the bag, which contained several bags of methamphetamine, about 4.6 ounces in total as well as a 9mm handgun next to the bag.
Mason was arrested on several charges.