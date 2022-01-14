      Weather Alert

Millions On The Way To Oregon For Bridges

Jan 14, 2022 @ 7:18am

WASHINGTON, DC—Help is on the way in the form of $268 million to repair Oregon bridges. It’s estimated that 66% of the states 8,000 bridges are in less than good shape. Work on them is expected to start in 2022.

The money is coming from U.S. Department of Transportation Infrastructure law.  This is a massive investment administered by the Federal Highway Administration.  It is the single biggest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the Interstate highway system. The goal is to allow states and Tribal governments to fix bridges that most need repairs improving earthquake standards and environmental properties.

