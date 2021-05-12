      Weather Alert

No Winner In Tuesday’s Mega Millions Drawing, Jackpot Growing To $430M

May 12, 2021 @ 10:49am

(Undated) — The jackpot for the Mega Millions lottery is growing to 430-million dollars. If there is a winning ticket Friday, it would be the 11th largest jackpot in the lottery’s history. No one had all six numbers in Tuesday’s drawing. Two players matched the five white balls to win a million dollars. Those tickets were bought in New York and Texas. No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since February 16th. Tonight’s Powerball drawing is worth 168-million.

