Measles Outbreak Not Over Yet

VANCOUVER, Wash. – Just when you thought it was over…it’s not. The number of confirmed cases of measles in Clark County has increased to 71. Public Health says they’re also investigating three suspect cases.

Here’s the official press release:

Vancouver, Wash. – Clark County Public Health is continuing its measles outbreak investigation. Since Jan. 1, Public Health has identified 71 confirmed cases and is currently investigating three suspect cases. There are no new locations where people may have been exposed to measles.

Here are the details of the 71 confirmed cases:

Age 1 to 10 years: 52 cases 11 to 18 years: 15 cases 19 to 29 years: one case 30 to 39 years: three cases

Immunization status Unimmunized: 62 cases Unverified: seven cases 1 MMR vaccine: two cases

Hospitalization: one case (none currently)

Public Health is not providing any additional information about the two cases with one dose of MMR in order to protect the patients’ privacy.

Public Health will continue to provide updates as cases are confirmed or additional exposure sites are identified. The measles investigation webpage will continue to be updated.

Additional resources

For information about additional exposure sites in Oregon, linked to the confirmed case in Multnomah County, visit the Oregon Health Authority measles webpage. For information about other measles cases in Washington, visit the Washington State Department of Health measles webpage.

Anyone with questions about measles infection or public exposures should call their primary care provider or Clark County Public Health at 360.397.8182. Clark County Public Health does not provide immunizations or testing for immunity.

If you are unsure of your family’s immunization status, you can view, download and print your family’s immunization information online at MyIR or request a copy of your immunization record from the Washington State Department of Health.