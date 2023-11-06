Mariners Coach To Manage Guardians
November 6, 2023 10:09AM PST
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians have hired Stephen Vogt, a journeyman catcher with no managerial experience, as their new manager to replace Terry Francona.
Vogt was Seattle’s bullpen coach last season.
Although the 39-year-old Vogt has never been a manager, he checked every other box for the Guardians, who also spoke with Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell last week.
A two-time All-Star, Vogt played for six teams in 10 seasons before retiring with Oakland in 2022.
He homered in his final at-bat for the Athletics.
The Guardians are beginning a new era following 11 successful seasons with Francona, the winningest manager in the club’s 123-year history.
