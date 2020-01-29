      Weather Alert

Man Who Shot Acquaintance…And Buried Gun…Sentenced To Prison

Jan 29, 2020 @ 12:29pm

LAKEWOOD, Wash. (AP) – A man who fatally shot an acquaintance in Lakewood and then buried the gun was sentenced Tuesday.

Curtis Pierre Davis IV pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and residential burglary in connection with the death of 18-year-old Rodney Chandler.

Pierce County Superior Court Judge Stephanie Arend gave Davis a high-end sentence of five years, 10 months in prison.

Davis’ plea statement said he thought Chandler fired at him while he was sleeping, so he fired back.

