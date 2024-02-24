KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Man Wanted By Portland Police Taken Into Custody After Standoff

February 23, 2024 4:28PM PST
Photo Courtesy Portland Police

PORTLAND, Ore. – A man wanted by Portland police is now in custody after a standoff.

The arrest was made after hours of negotiations in the Northwest District.

Police used a variety of methods, including distraction devices and gas, to try to get the man out of the apartment where he was barricaded.

He’ll be identified once he’s booked into jail.

The incident began around 9 a.m., when officers responded to reports of disturbances on Northwest 28th place.

Police say the man was armed with a knife and tried to enter a residence.

That’s when someone inside the residence fired a shot at him.

He then fled and barricaded himself inside another residence.

