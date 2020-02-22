Man Stabbed In SE PDX; Police Searching For Woman Suspect
Portland, Ore. – A woman is on the run from police after allegedly stabbing a man in Southeast Portland. It happened early this morning just after 2:30am, on SE 26th avenue south of Stark, near the Lone Fir Cemetery. The victim was seriously hurt but should survive. There was some sort of confrontation before the stabbing. It’s unclear what kind of weapon was used. The suspect’s described as a white woman. Call police if you know anything.
Read more from Portland Police Bureau
A victim was stabbed and seriously injured in the Buckman neighborhood this morning.
On Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2:40a.m., Central Precinct officers were dispatched to a report of a stabbing in the 700 block of Southeast 26th Avenue. When they arrived they located an adult male victim laying on the sidewalk with a stab wound to the back. He was alert and talking to officers. Paramedics arrived and transported the victim to the hospital for treatment. His injuries appear to be non-life threatening.
Officers began an investigation and learned that the victim was stabbed after a confrontation with a suspect. An unknown weapon was used. The suspect, a white female, left the scene before police arrived.
The case has been forwarded to Assault Detail detectives for follow-up. No other suspect information is being released at this time due to the open investigation.
If anyone has any information about this assault, they’re asked to call police non-emergency at 503 823-3333 or e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov. They should reference case number 20-61200.