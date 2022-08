Courtesy MGN Online

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Portsmouth neighborhood.

Officers discovered a man dead on North Fessenden Street at Northgate Park on August 14th just after 10:00pm.

He has been identified as 26-year-old Adrian Perdomo.

There is no word on an arrest.

This is the city’s 57th homicide of 2022 and the fifth in two weeks.

