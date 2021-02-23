Man Rescued From Elevator Shaft
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. (AP) – Emergency responders rescued a man after he fell about 19 feet in a grain elevator at a local processing plant.
Spokane Valley Fire Department spokeswoman Julie Happy says the man was in the elevator at the Spokane Seed Company.
He was getting ready to offload a shipment when he slipped and fell into the shaft, injuring an arm and leg.
Firefighters worked for about 30 minutes to free the man.
They used a monitor to ensure the air quality was under control.
Crews strapped the man on a backboard before pulling him up onto a stretcher.
He was taken to an area hospital.