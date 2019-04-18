Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Counterfeit Rifle Optics

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The owner of an outdoor gear retailer based north of Portland in Columbia City has pleaded guilty to selling counterfeit Leopold rifle scopes that he imported from China.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports CulMar Outdoors owner Mark Culp admitted this week that he trafficked in counterfeit, Chinese-made Leupold rifle scopes online.

Leupold & Stevens, Inc. has its headquarters in Beaverton and specializes in optics for sporting, shooting, and military applications and makes rifle scopes, range finders, binoculars and thermal sensors.

Court documents say between May and July 2015, Culp sold rifle optics bearing Leupold trademarks and design features online via at least two commercial websites: GunBroker.com and eBay.

Culp’s sales were discovered by Leupold & Stevens personnel.

They purchased a scope from Culp online, confirmed that it was counterfeit, and referred the matter to local and federal authorities.

