Man Dead, Teen Arrested In Fatal Shooting At Vancouver Trailer Park

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man shot at a trailer park in Vancouver late on the night of May 16th was found dead after crashing in his vehicle.
Clark County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Golden West Mobile Manor on Northeast 131st Avenue near Kerr Road just after 11:00pm.
The victim left the scene after being shot and crashed a few blocks away. He’s identified as 27-year-old Ramon Magana-Izazaga. The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office says he was shot in the chest.
A teenage boy was arrested for Murder II, Unlawful Possession of a firearm and Possession of an Unlawful firearm. He’s a juvenile and has not been named.
Investigators have not said what led to the shooting.