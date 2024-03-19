Man Connected To Shooting Taken Into Custody In Southeast Portland

Portland, Ore. — Traffic in the vicinity of Southeast Division Street and 92nd Avenue experienced disruptions for approximately half an hour on Tuesday morning due to law enforcement activity resulting in the apprehension of an individual.

According to a spokesperson from the Portland Police Bureau (PPB), officers were engaged in efforts to detain an individual at 8:31 a.m., who was described as uncooperative. Additional resources were called to the scene to assist in the situation. By 8:57 a.m., the PPB confirmed that the individual had been peacefully taken into custody.

The police presence in the area was reportedly linked to a shooting incident that occurred at the same location the previous night, as stated by an officer present at the scene during communication with a reporter from our news partner KGW.

At 8:37 a.m., PPB announced the closure of several streets surrounding the area. However, by shortly after 9 a.m., the situation began to normalize, and streets began to reopen, according to information provided by an officer at the scene to KGW.

Additionally, TriMet announced at 8:37 a.m. that the MAX Green Line was temporarily not serving the Southeast Division Street station in both directions due to the police activity. Commuters were advised to utilize alternate stations at Southeast Main Street or Southeast Powell Boulevard for boarding Green Line trains during the disruption.