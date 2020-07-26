Man Arrested On Multiple Charges After His Passenger Dies In Crash
Early Saturday morning Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports that a car left the road and struck a tree.
Sheriff’s say that when they arrived they found a car had been traveling south on SW River Rd at a high speed.
The car was said to have left the road and struck a tree.
According to a press release “The driver, 23-year-old Edelmir Mata- Garcia, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to OHSU. The passenger, 24-year-old Carlos Gonzalez-Tapia was pronounced dead at the scene”
Deputies now suspect that Mata-Garcia had alcohol in his system and was speeding at the time of the incident.
Mata-Garcia was arrested for Manslaughter in the 2nd degree, DUII, and Reckless Driving.