Man Arrested For Murder After Returning To Scene Of Deadly Shooting In Fairview

FAIRVIEW, Ore. — A suspect accused of shooting and killing a man late Tuesday night returned to the crime scene while police were still investigating.

The victim was found dead in the backyard of a home at 6th and Lincoln Street around 7:00pm. He has not yet been identified.

Police say 41-year-old Anthony Tibbits returned to the home around 5:30 on Wednesday morning and was arrested. He has been charged with murder.