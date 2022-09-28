KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Man Arrested For Murder After Returning To Scene Of Deadly Shooting In Fairview

September 28, 2022 1:26PM PDT
FAIRVIEW, Ore. — A suspect accused of shooting and killing a man late Tuesday night returned to the crime scene while police were still investigating.

The victim was found dead in the backyard of a home at 6th and Lincoln Street around 7:00pm.  He has not yet been identified.

Police say 41-year-old Anthony Tibbits returned to the home around 5:30 on Wednesday morning and was arrested.  He has been charged with murder.

