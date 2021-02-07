      Weather Alert

Man arrested after several windows were broken in Lloyd District

Feb 7, 2021 @ 7:25am

A man was arrested after allegedly breaking several windows in the Lloyd District with a hammer.

Early Saturday morning, police responded to alarms going off and someone breaking windows near Northeast Broadway and Northeast 15th Avenue.

Officers found the alleged suspect, 28 year old Shaun A. Patterson near near Northeast 16th Avenue and Northeast Schuyler Street.

Patterson was arrested after police say he tried to flee.

According to a police, officers found several store front locations damaged as well as a damaged parked car.

 

