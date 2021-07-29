      Weather Alert

Man Accused Of Killing Clark County Detective Ordered Held Without Bail

Jul 29, 2021 @ 3:38pm

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – A man accused of fatally shooting a Clark County sheriff’s detective in Vancouver, Washington, has been ordered held without bail.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Guillermo Raya Leon made his first appearance in county court Thursday on a warrant charging him with aggravated murder in the death of detective Jeremy Brown and possession of a stolen gun.

A phone message for his attorney seeking comment wasn’t immediately returned.

Authorities arrested Raya Leon Sunday in Salem, Oregon after he fled from the Friday shooting of Brown, who was working undercover doing surveillance on Raya Leon at an apartment complex in Vancouver.

