Man Accused Of Hurting His Children Shot By Police

Apr 18, 2022 @ 10:25am

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – A man accused of trying to hurt his children was shot in the shoulder after a Pierce County Sheriff’s deputy opened fire Friday night near Tacoma.

The sheriff’s office said in a statement that the police shooting happened as police responded to a 911 call from a 10-year-old boy who reported that his father had been drinking inside an apartment and was trying to hit him and his 9-year-old brother.

The man spoke with a negotiator for more than hour before surrendering to police.

He was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening gunshot wound.

No officers were hurt and the deputy who opened fire was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

