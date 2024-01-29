KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Maker Of Millions Of Recalled Sleep Apnea Machines Agrees To Halt Sales In US

January 29, 2024 11:38AM PST
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — The company behind a global recall of sleep apnea machines says it will stop selling the devices in the U.S., under a tentative agreement with regulators.

Philips has recalled more than 5 million pressurized breathing devices due to risks that their internal foam can break down over time, leading users to inhale tiny particles while they sleep.

The deal announced Monday has not yet been finalized and will have to be approved by a U.S. judge.

Philips would continue servicing recalled machines in the U.S., but would not be able to sell new ones until meeting several corrective actions laid out by the FDA.

