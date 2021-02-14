LOOK: Heavy snow and Ice likely cause building to start collapsing
Portland Fire and Rescue crews posted the above photo to twitter depicting the scene of an impending building collapse Saturday evening.
They say that the metal clad building was unoccupied and found no immediate threat to the public.
Crews say heavy snow and ice appear to “be the culprit.”
The building is on SE Main & 2nd Ave in Portland.
A report of a similar event happening was reported Sunday morning.
Portland Fire and Rescue tweeted Sunday that on SE Waverly Marina, “A portion of the metal roof structure has collapsed due to the excess weight of ice and snow. This portion was above several boats at the Marina.”
The Tweet continues, “PF&R crews are being told that there were no people in the area the time of the collapse.”