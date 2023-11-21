KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Longtime Downtown Merchants Betting on Portland

November 21, 2023 7:01AM PST
Share
Longtime Downtown Merchants Betting on Portland
Photo by Veronica Carter

A couple of merchants who have been in downtown Portland for decades say they see progress being made and believe in the city. The Heathman, which has been downtown since the 1920’s has brought back the Holiday Tea.  It’s been a tradition for some families for a long time, going back a couple of generations.  The Heathman has a partnership with The Tavern and Smith Tea, which is also a fixture in Portland.  They’ve also hired a new chef to bring a lot of delicious treats.   

Photo by Veronica Carter
Photo by Veronica Carter

You can hear the story here:

 

 

Another longtime downtown business has expanded.  Mario’s is a men’s and women’s retailer that got its start in the Rose City in 1960.  There is now a store in Seattle and in Bridgeport Village as well.   I talked to owner Mario Bisio about the expansion, loyal customers, and the importance of quality clothing.  You can hear that here:

Photo by Veronica Carter

 

Photo by Veronica Carter

 

More about:
Downtown Portland
Heathman Hotel
Mario Piseo
Mario's

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Falls To 7.5% In Second Straight Weekly Drop
2

Oregon’s SOS Is Trying To Sink Our State!
3

US Consumer Inflation Eased In October
4

New York Judge Lifts Gag Order That Barred Former President Trump From Maligning Court Staff In Fraud Trial
5

US Applications For Jobless Claims Rise As Labor Market Begins To Show Some Signs Of Cooling