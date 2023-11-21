Longtime Downtown Merchants Betting on Portland

A couple of merchants who have been in downtown Portland for decades say they see progress being made and believe in the city. The Heathman, which has been downtown since the 1920’s has brought back the Holiday Tea. It’s been a tradition for some families for a long time, going back a couple of generations. The Heathman has a partnership with The Tavern and Smith Tea, which is also a fixture in Portland. They’ve also hired a new chef to bring a lot of delicious treats.

You can hear the story here:

Another longtime downtown business has expanded. Mario’s is a men’s and women’s retailer that got its start in the Rose City in 1960. There is now a store in Seattle and in Bridgeport Village as well. I talked to owner Mario Bisio about the expansion, loyal customers, and the importance of quality clothing. You can hear that here: