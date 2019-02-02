Latest on Possible Snow Monday
By Jacob Dean
Feb 2, 2019 @ 7:51 AM

Portland, Oregon – As the case with most threats of snow in Portland, the specific details will come into focus better once we get closer to Monday. It’s still too far out to make an exact call on when or if we’ll get snow sticking to the valley floor. Now forecasters are saying we should see small accumulations in higher elevations above 500 feet starting overnight Sunday into Monday morning.

The latest from KGW Chief Meteorologist Matt Zaffino:

 

The latest from the National Weather Service in Portland:

 

