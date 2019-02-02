Latest on Possible Snow Monday

Portland, Oregon – As the case with most threats of snow in Portland, the specific details will come into focus better once we get closer to Monday. It’s still too far out to make an exact call on when or if we’ll get snow sticking to the valley floor. Now forecasters are saying we should see small accumulations in higher elevations above 500 feet starting overnight Sunday into Monday morning.

The latest from KGW Chief Meteorologist Matt Zaffino:

Latest model run pushing our potential snowfall in Portland later into Monday morning. I expect these amounts and timing to continue to change. More certainty once we get into the weekend. Stay tunned. @kgwnews #pdxtst pic.twitter.com/5ueih3MTCs — Matt Zaffino (@Zaffino) February 1, 2019

The latest from the National Weather Service in Portland: