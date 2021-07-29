      Weather Alert

Latest COVID-19 Surge Hitting Pendleton Hospital Hard

Jul 29, 2021 @ 10:33am
PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) – Officials say over half of all patients hospitalized as of Tuesday at CHI St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton, Oregon, have tested positive for COVID-19.

The East Oregonian reports the hospitalizations come as Umatilla County reported about 8% of the state’s total cases over the past two weeks despite accounting for just 2% of its population.

The county’s case rate during that same time period was more than seven times higher than Oregon’s highly-populated Multnomah and Washington counties.

Umatilla County has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Oregon, with fewer than 40% of residents fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

