Latest COVID-19 Modeling Shows Decreases In Washington State

Oct 21, 2021 @ 12:16pm

OLYMPIA, Wa. – The latest COVID-19 modeling in Washington State shows case counts and hospitalizations remain high, but are declining.

The report shows that the state’s virus transmission rate fell to .83 in September.

It also finds that about 36 percent of the state’s population remains susceptible to the virus.

“We’re hopeful that the declines we’ve seen in the last few weeks will continue, but that will only be possible if vaccination rates continue to increase and we continue wearing masks,” said Scott Lindquist, MD, MPH, state epidemiologist for communicable diseases. “Our individual choices over the next several weeks will determine whether hospitals are able to return to a sustainable level of operations by the end of December.”

