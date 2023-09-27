Late-Night TV Shows Announce Return After Hollywood Writers Strike Ends

With a statue of a cameraman in the foreground, SAG-AFTRA picketers carrying signs cross a street near the gates of Warner Bros. studios in Burbank, Calif., Tuesday, Sep. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

NEW YORK (AP) — TV’s late-high hosts planned to return to their regular evening sketches and monologues as the flow of topical humor is set to return after five silent months due to the just-ended Hollywood writers strike.

Bill Maher led the charge by announcing early Wednesday that his HBO show “Real Time with Bill Maher” would be back on the air Friday.

By mid-morning, the hosts of NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” and “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on CBS had announced they’d also return, all by Monday.

“Last Week Tonight” with John Oliver will return to the air Sunday.