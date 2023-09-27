KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Late-Night TV Shows Announce Return After Hollywood Writers Strike Ends

September 27, 2023 10:04AM PDT
Share
Late-Night TV Shows Announce Return After Hollywood Writers Strike Ends
With a statue of a cameraman in the foreground, SAG-AFTRA picketers carrying signs cross a street near the gates of Warner Bros. studios in Burbank, Calif., Tuesday, Sep. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

NEW YORK (AP) — TV’s late-high hosts planned to return to their regular evening sketches and monologues as the flow of topical humor is set to return after five silent months due to the just-ended Hollywood writers strike.

Bill Maher led the charge by announcing early Wednesday that his HBO show “Real Time with Bill Maher” would be back on the air Friday.

By mid-morning, the hosts of NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” and “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on CBS had announced they’d also return, all by Monday.

“Last Week Tonight” with John Oliver will return to the air Sunday.

More about:
television
Writer's Strike

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Edges Up To 7.19%
2

Actor Bijou Phillips Files For Divorce From Danny Masterson After Rape Convictions
3

Oregon Food Bank Says Sorry Timmy, You’re Too White To Eat Today
4

Portland Boy Stricken with Ultra Rare Disease
5

Evacuation Orders Remain For Rosewood Station Apartment Buildings In Clackamas County