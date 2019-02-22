Lane Splitting In Oregon. Yes Or No?

They do it in California. Heck, they’re already doing it here in Oregon when there are not troopers around. Even so, do you think Oregon should legalize lane splitting?

Lane splitting is when motorcycles can legally zip in and out of traffic when it’s at a standstill. A hearing was held this week in Salem on a lane-splitting bill. It is sponsored by 19-lawmakers. Supporters say it makes sense. Opponents say the law would be unenforceable…and could lead to motorcyclists flying through travel lanes at high speed.

Read more on Oregon Live.

