LaGrande Bookkeeper Sentenced For Embezzlement
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A bookkeeper from LaGrande who embezzled over $1.1 million from the medical and dental practices where she worked to support a lavish lifestyle was sentenced to four years in federal prison.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the betrayal by Anndrea Jacobs continued for at least five years including after her arrest, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Bounds.
Jacobs told the judge she got caught up in living a double life and that things just spiraled out of control.
Jacobs pleaded guilty to filing a false tax return for 2011, aggravated identity theft in the furthering of wire fraud and impersonating an IRS employee.
She was ordered to pay $1.2 million in restitution.