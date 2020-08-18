KXL Exclusive: Baker Laid Off Because Of Covid Is Now Selling Homemade Bread In NE Portland To Keep Food On His Table
Portland, Ore. – A story you’re hearing first from Fm News 101 KXL’s Jacob Dean. Good old fashioned American ingenuity as fine as sliced bread.
I was walking along NE Alberta near NE 20th avenue Sunday evening when I saw a flyer taped to a pole on the corner. It said Fresh Bread Delivered! Ran out of bread but you don’t want to go to the store for just one thing? Sick of overpaying for quality fresh bread? I’m a baker who recently lost his job due to covid and I want to help you. I’ve got fresh loaves flying out of my home kitchen daily, wheat, white, you name it! $3.50 / loaf, sliced or unsliced.
I thought it was interesting so I called the number and talked with the bread man.
Drew Fardanesh is a young go-getter. He says he learned how to do dough working at a pizza shop. He moved from Sacramento to Portland about three years ago when he was 18, to go to college. He worked in food service to pay for his schooling until he was laid off because of the virus pandemic. He decided to go independent and start making fresh breads at his home kitchen in Northeast Portland.
He says he’s had a food handlers card for six years and food safety is very important to him, so much so he even went on strike at his old job for food safety reasons. He wipes down all his surfaces religiously. Oregon has a Home Baking Bill that allows small businesses to get started without getting a license, up until they sell $20,000 in product. Drew says he’s sold a couple dozen loafs so far and is starting to make other baked goods and can do custom orders.
Drew says he’s limited on transportation and is currently only hand delivering bread on foot in the Northeast Portland area, but he’s happy to make you an order you can pick up from him as well.
Drew has only been doing this for about a week now and doesn’t have a website or Facebook page setup yet.
If you want to get your order in, you have to text him on his personal cell phone 916-716-9300 and tell him you heard about his bread from Jacob on KXL radio.
Listen to our interview here:
Click Here To Read More About Oregon’s Home Baking Bill