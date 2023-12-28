Kotek Calls Helpline for Agriculture Workers a Highlight of 2023

FILE – Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek speaks at the State Library of Oregon in Salem on Jan. 31, 2023. An internal investigation by the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission, obtained by The Associated Press via a public records request Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, concluded that Executive Director Steve Marks and other five agency officials had diverted sought-after bourbons, including Pappy Van Winkle’s 23-year-old whiskey, for their personal use. Gov. Kotek on Wednesday asked the agency’s board of commissioners to remove Marks and the other implicated officials, alleging they “abused their position for personal gain.” (AP Photo/Claire Rush, File)

People who work in agriculture in Oregon, in ranching, farming, logging, and fishing, cope with stress from weather, changing economic markets, animal health, and machinery breakdowns. When these start to compound, many experience excessive amounts of stress, making it hard to remain positive and move forward through the hard times. Agriculture workers have high rates of suicide.

So in November, a new hotline tailored to them opened seven days a week, 24 hours a day. Governor Tina Kotek says,

“One of the highlights of my year has been the signing of the AgriStress hotline bill in Prairie City in Grant County.

That’s a hotline that is specifically set up for farmers and ranchers and fishermen, people who are in the natural resource world who are dealing with a lot of stress. That’s just one thing we can do right now to help Oregonians.”

The Oregon Senate bill creating the hotline declared an emergency in the agriculture community for mental health concerns. Kotech says in her travels through the state’s counties, she listened to a common refrain.

Many of the most heartfelt conversations on our visits were about mental health and addiction. Way too many Oregonians have personal experience, whether themselves or their family members,” she said.

The AgriStress helpline number is 833-897-2474.