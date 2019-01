Police have arrested the suspect in the murder of a clerk at a convenience store in Kelso. The 19 year old suspect, DeAnthony Williams, was arrested in Camas last night. The two other people who were seen with Williams, are still out there.

Meantime, an account at Fibre Federal Credit Union has been created to help the family handle funeral costs and other arrangements. Donations can be sent to account number 1333985 at any Fibre Federal branch.

