Juvenile Charged With Killing 13-Year-Old Milana Li

BEAVERTON, Ore. — A juvenile has been charged with the murder of Conestoga Middle School student Milana Li who was reported missing last week and found dead.
The 13-year-old was last seen at her apartment near SW Murray Blvd. and Scholls Ferry Road and she was reported missing the following day. Her body was found on May 10th in a creek at Westside Linear Park near Southwest Barrows Road and Horizon Boulevard. Investigators ruled her death a homicide.
The community came through with dozens of tips and followed up on many leads. The juvenile was arrested on Friday morning charged with Murder in the First Degree and locked up in Washington County Juvenile Court.
The Beaverton School District made councilors available to comfort students and staff.
“It is with a heavy heart that I share with you some devastating news impacting the Conestoga community. Our hearts break for Milana’s loved ones, including her family and friends,” said Conestoga Principal Zan Hess.
