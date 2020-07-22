Judge Hears Oregon’s Request To Restrain Federal Agents
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A federal judge is hearing arguments on Oregon’s request for a restraining order against federal agents who have been sent to the state’s largest city to quell protests that have spiraled into nightly clashes between authorities and demonstrators.
The lawsuit was filed by Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum.
In it, she alleges that federal agents sent by President Donald Trump have arrested people with no probable cause, whisked protesters away in unmarked cars and used excessive force.
The judge hearing the case Wednesday works out of the courthouse that’s been the target of protests for more than 50 nights.
It wasn’t clear when he would rule.