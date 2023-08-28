Joe The Plumber, Who Questioned Former President Obama’s Tax Policies, Dies At 49

FILE – Joe Wurzelbacher, also known as “Joe the Plumber,” signs autographs after appearing at a rally with Republican vice presidential candidate, Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, at Bowling Green University in Bowling Green, Ohio, Oct. 29, 2008. Wurzelbacher, who was thrust into the political spotlight as “Joe the Plumber” after questioning Barack Obama about his economic policies during the 2008 presidential campaign, has died, his son said Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. He was 49. His oldest son, Joey Wurzelbacher, said his father died Sunday, Aug. 27, in Wisconsin after a long illness. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The man who became known as “Joe the Plumber” during the 2008 U.S. presidential election has died.

The family of Samuel Wurzelbacher says he died Sunday in Wisconsin.

He was 49 and had pancreatic cancer.

He was thrust into the spotlight after questioning Barack Obama about his economic policies during the 2008 presidential campaign.

He went from toiling as a plumber in suburban Toledo, Ohio, to life as a media sensation when his comments made the rounds on cable news and Republican John McCain mentioned him in a debate.

He made a 2012 bid for Congress in Ohio but lost to a Democrat.