It’s All About Sausages and Go-Karts This Weekend!

A lot of racing is going on this weekend. Josh Warbis’s two boys, 8-year-old Audan and 6-year-old Chase race. He says you can find some of the best go-kart racers in the country at the Salem Speedway this weekend. You can hear more here:

SNOWVANA is this weekend at the Expo Center….it’s all about snowboarding/skiing..there’ll be movie premieres, deals on gear, information on ski resorts, and more. noon-8 p.m. today, Saturday 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday 11-4. Admission is $9 ($22 three-day pass).

The Annual VERBOORT SAUSAGE & KRAUT FESTIVAL is Saturday night at Visitation Catholic Church. Sausage lovers UNITE! It’s the 89th year of the dinner. As many as 16 tons of sausage are sold every year. Lines can be long, so guests are encouraged to show up early.

The Portland Book Festival is on Saturday, November 4, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It’s at several locations in downtown Portland all within walking distance, including 11 stages at six venues, including Portland Art Museum, Portland’5, The Judy, First Congregational United Church of Christ, The Old Church, and Shemanski Park. You’ll have to buy tickets ahead of time 15$ students and veterans are free and those on SNAP can get a ticket for 5 bucks.

Tonight the African Children’s Choir is performing at First Christian Church in Tillamook. Music for Life, a nonprofit organization makes 50-plus stops around the country. The choir sings popular children’s music and traditional pieces from Africa. The choir is made up of African children, aged 10 to 12 years old, all whom come from vulnerable backgrounds and have faced hardship and lack of education. The show tonight is at 7 pm.

‘HAIR’ is at Portland Center Stage at The Armory, 128 N.W. 11th Avenue all weekend, and the rock musical tells the story of a group of counterculturists whose worlds are shaken when one of them receives his draft notice for the Vietnam War.

Dia de los Muertos in Beaverton on Saturday Saturday 11-4 you can find fun, crafts, and games at the Beaverton City Library then from 3-9 head to Conestoga Rec and Aquatic Center where you’ll find Aztec dance, community alters, music, and food.