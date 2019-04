Bernie plans on pushing a Green New Deal which would put a ban on exporting coal, natural gas, and crude oil similar to AOC’s deal. It seems a Green New Deal is unavoidable IF the Dem’s take office in 2020. Lars and Daniel Turner, President of Power the Future, discuss what the future could hold for this country in the coming years.

The post Is Bernie’s new environmental plan worse than AOC’s Green New Deal? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.