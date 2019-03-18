Is a world that revolves around technology leading to an explosion of mental issues?

The percentage of young Americans experiencing certain types of mental health disorders has risen significantly over the past decade, with no corresponding increase in older adults, according to research published by the American Psychological Association. Lars speaks with Joshua Mitchell, Ph.D. Professor of political theory at Georgetown University and a visiting fellow with the Heritage foundation on the topic. Listen below.

