Intel Sues Former Oregon Employee
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Intel is suing a former Oregon employee, alleging he took trade secrets when he left for Microsoft and used the information to gain an advantage in subsequent business negotiations with Intel.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports engineer Varun Gupta worked for Intel for a decade before leaving for Microsoft in January 2020, according to the suit.
He allegedly loaded Intel trade secrets onto two USB drives before quitting and later accessed them on his Microsoft-issued laptop.
Gupta could not immediately be reached for comment.
Intel and Microsoft are longtime partners and, increasingly, rivals as Microsoft develops its own chip engineering capabilities.