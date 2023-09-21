Infant Cold Case Is Solved After 10 Years

PORTLAND, Ore. – The death of a newborn baby girl in Portland is solved 10 years later.

She was known as Baby Precious in 2013 when her body was found in a garbage dump in Northeast Portland.

At the time, who she was or where she came from was unknown.

Portland Police Detective Brendan McGuire says that changed when a DNA connection was established a few years ago.

Today, following a grand jury indictment, the baby’s father, Alnath Omar Oliver, was arrested.

Detective McGuire says Oliver was 43 years old at the time of the baby’s death.

The baby’s mother was just 15, “He basically took the baby, told her he was taking the baby to drop-off at the hospital. When he returned, since then, that’s what she has believed has happened. That her baby…has been alive since.”

The mother, now 25 years old, does not face any charges and her identity is being kept private.

Oliver faces several charges, including manslaughter and rape.

As for Baby Precious, her real name was Amara.