“In Sickness And In Health” — Put To The Ultimate Test

I’m not married, but I am fascinated by a story Lars shared with me earlier today. It involves a whole new approach to marriage. Be ready — this one will REALLY make you think.

Check out the Washington Post video here if you want learn more about it on your own.

I’ll give you the Cliff’s Notes version.

The wife in this case is former restaurant owner and TV Personality B. Smith. She was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s back in 2013, and as everyone would assume, her condition has only gotten worse since then.

Her husband, former TV Executive Dan Gasby, has been plagued by depression and despair. In the last year or so, he has found another lover, Alex Lerner but – he remains married to B.

In fact, Gasby will bring his new girlfriend into the home — with his wife!

Gasby tells the Post he’s told his wife about his new romantic relationship with Lerner. He says, “it doesn’t seem to register” with B., who treats Lerner like a friend….who just happens to be at the house all the time.

Gasby says Lerner has reinvigorated him. He says the arrangement has made it possible for him to be a more effective husband — to his ailing wife.

SO….

This raises a fascinating question about the very nature of marriage.

“In sickness and in health”

What does that actually mean???

If you are Mr. Gasby, and this terrible disease is thrust upon your life, and you’re left to watch your wife slowly forget who you are, should it be required that you suffer for it?

This one — really made me stop and think and honestly, I don’t quite know how I feel about it…