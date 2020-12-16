In-N-Out Burger Scoping Out Beaverton
In-N-Out Burger has it’s eyes on a new location in the Portland area, and not everybody is happy about that.
The California-based chain is thinking about putting a franchise in Beaverton near SW Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway. A letter was submitted to the Washington County Department of Land Use & Transportation on December 1st to announce plans for a virtual meeting where nearby businesses and residents can raise concerns.
That meeting will take place at 6 pm Tuesday, December 22nd. via zoom.
In-N-Out will likely submit a land development application to the county following the meeting.