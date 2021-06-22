      Weather Alert

Improving Downtown: Meet Me at the Food Carts!

Jun 22, 2021 @ 6:17am

A group of professionals, individuals, and local business owners committed to the survival and recovery of Portland are meeting for lunch once a month to talk about ways to improve the city.

The lunch time meetings are at Waterfront Park and they’ll be held once a month.   The idea is to grab something to eat from a food cart, then hang out and discuss ways to make the city better.

 

The sessions are being organized by Felicia Rahm of Hotel Zags in downtown Portland.    She says they hope this positive movement gains momentum.  You can follow the events  on Facebook and Instagram and use the hashtag #meetmeatthefoodcarts to help spread the word.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1429866034027072

 

 

