“I’m On The Front Lines Of Covid-19, Ask Me Anything” Local Doctors Take Your Questions On Virus
Vancouver, Wash. -Here’s your chance to ask some local health experts any question you have on Covid-19 . The virtual townhall meeting is called I’M ON THE FRONT LINES OF COVID-19: ASK ME ANYTHING. It’s hosted by Science on Tap. It starts at 7pm Thursday. They did one of these a month ago and it was really popular. The video above is from the previous event. They ask for a $5 dollar donation to take part in the conversation.
Location: Science on Tap Facebook Page or Register on Zoom
Tickets: $5 suggested donation (Support us on Patreon or make a one-time donation here)
Event Website: https://www.scienceontaporwa.org/events/online_oct_22_covid2/
Here’s another chance to ask more COVID-19 questions and get answers from experts in public health and emergency medicine! This is a follow-up to our event held on August 27 and will once again be dedicated entirely to Q&A. The audience will be invited to ask questions about the current coronavirus pandemic and get answers in real time.
Joining us for a second time, our experts are:
Maayan Simckes, PhD, MPH is an epidemiologist at Washington State Department of Health. She has been in COVID-19 Incident Management Team since January in a range of roles related to case and contact investigations. She also oversees training for all case and contact investigators working with Department of Health.
Guy Shochat, MD is a Professor and emergency care physician at the University of California San Francisco. His areas of special interest include managing emergency conditions that affect the airways and his research includes gathering data on emergency intubation. He also manages the electronic health record for the UCSF emergency department.
Questions can be submitted in advance by emailing [email protected] — please use the subject “COVID Question.” Questions can also be submitted live during the event through text chat in Zoom and on Facebook, and the Q&A will be moderated by our host.
Statements during the event by Dr. Simckes and Dr. Shochat are based on their own views and experiences. Their comments do not represent the views of their respective agencies.
Visit our Facebook or YouTube page 7pm on Thursday for the live show (refresh until you see the video post), or watch the high quality version on Zoom (register above).
Recorded live shows are available on our YouTube channel within a day or two.