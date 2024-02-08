Illani Sports Book Manager Weighs in on Super Bowl Wagering

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — The Big Game is this weekend, and longtime sports wagering professional Hugh Aufill says it’s a big day indeed.

Hugh was brought in by Illani to launch a sports wagering center at Illani. He’s a little over a year into the project and seems to well ahead of schedule. Aufill grew up around the industry. He’s from Las Vegas and understands the entire art and business of sports wagering. Hugh even makes his own lines and can tell you when a particular line in almost any sport is out of line.

Some 50 million Americans wagered around $16 billion dollars on Super Bowl 57 last year, this year figures to set a new record.

KXl’s Brett Reckamp caught up with Hugh at a local coffee shop ahead of Super Bowl 58 to get some perspective of what goes into a Super Bowl bet for both the pro’s and amateurs. You can hear their conversation by clicking on the link below.