KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Illani Sports Book Manager Weighs in on Super Bowl Wagering

February 8, 2024 5:42AM PST
Share
Illani Sports Book Manager Weighs in on Super Bowl Wagering
Photo: Ilani Facebook Page

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — The Big Game is this weekend, and longtime sports wagering professional Hugh Aufill says it’s a big day indeed.

Hugh was brought in by Illani to launch a sports wagering center at Illani.  He’s a little over a year into the project and seems to well ahead of schedule.  Aufill grew up around the industry.  He’s from Las Vegas and understands the entire art and business of sports wagering.  Hugh even makes his own lines and can tell you when a particular line in almost any sport is out of line.

Some 50 million Americans wagered around $16 billion dollars on Super Bowl 57 last year, this year figures to set a new record.

KXl’s Brett Reckamp caught up with Hugh at a local coffee shop ahead of Super Bowl 58 to get some perspective of what goes into a Super Bowl bet for both the pro’s and amateurs.  You can hear their conversation by clicking on the link below.

 

More about:
58
betting
brett reckamp
gambling
Hugh Aufill
ilani Casino
sports wagering
Super Bowl

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Eases To 6.63%
2

Alec Baldwin Pleads Not Guilty To Involuntary Manslaughter Charge In Fatal Film-Set Shooting
3

Oregon Supreme Court Upholds Measure 113
4

Jury Says Former President Donald Trump Must Pay An Additional $83.3 Million To E. Jean Carroll In Defamation Case
5

Oregon Supreme Court Bungles Quorum Ruling