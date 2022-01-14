Hundreds of Volunteers Rid Northwest Trees of Invasive Ivy

Martin Luther King Jr. Day has become a national day of service. Hundreds of volunteers will be spending their day off helping with the annual Ivy Pull in Washington.
Volunteers are meeting at the corner of MacArthur Boulevard and North Blandford Drive in Vancouver to help the Watershed Alliance pull invasive English ivy from Blandford Canyon.
Ivy chokes trees and that can cause them to fall. It also replaces other wildflowers and greenery. If you want to help, pre-registration is required at thewatershedalliance.org.