How much of America’s taxpayer money went to Mueller’s failed witch hunt?

The infamous two year investigation on the interference in the 2016 presidential election accusing President Donald Trump and his campaign of conspiring with the Russian government has come to an end. Robert Mueller’s investigation shows no collusion with Trump and the Russian government, now that it’s over how much did this investigation leading to nothing cost your taxpaying dollars? Lars speaks with Grover Norquist who is the President and Founder of Americans For Tax Reform, to give Lars the details on this investigation. Listen below.

