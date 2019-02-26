How Do You Buy Gas?
By Steve Leader
|
Feb 26, 2019 @ 11:06 AM
An annual report released today by Gas Buddy.Com shows nearly 80% of drivers surveyed said they had a gas station that they regularly go to.  Gas Buddy says habits like that can lead drivers to pay too much for fuel because they don’t take advantage of cheaper gas nearby.  Nearly half of drivers polled said they don’t belong to any gas station loyalty program.

Researchers say such habits can cause drivers to spend hundreds of dollars more than they should, per year, at the pump.   More than one-third of drivers surveyed said they have run out of gas.

