Hospital Security Guard Killed In Shooting At Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital

Portland, Ore. — On Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 10:57 a.m., the Portland Police Bureau’s Central Precinct officers were dispatched to Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital following a report of an armed individual inside the facility. The hospital security staff had witnessed the person brandishing at least one firearm and heard shots fired. Responding officers initiated a search for the suspect, while hospital staff implemented shelter-in-place protocols. The injured security guard received immediate medical attention from officers and hospital staff, but unfortunately succumbed to the wounds and was pronounced dead at a Level 1 Trauma Center. No patients were harmed during the incident.

Officers from various precincts, including North Precinct and East Precinct, were called in to provide assistance. Additionally, the Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) and the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) were mobilized to the scene.

Further investigation revealed that the suspect had left the hospital premises. Officers established a perimeter around the neighborhood in an attempt to locate the individual. Information suggested that the suspect might have headed to the Fred Meyer store located at 100 Northwest 20th Place. The store was thoroughly searched, evacuated, and secured by numerous officers, but the suspect was not found.

Through a tactical effort, officers identified the suspect’s presence in a vehicle. East Precinct and Gresham Police Officers halted the vehicle near Northeast 181st Avenue and Northeast Everett Street in Gresham. The situation escalated, leading to officers firing shots, resulting in the suspect’s death. Fortunately, no officers sustained injuries during the confrontation.

The Portland Police Homicide Unit, alongside detectives from various units and the Forensic Evidence Division, are conducting an ongoing investigation into the incident. The Portland Police Bureau coordinated with Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital to ensure the continuous provision of patient care, and Legacy Medical System staff are collaborating with hospital supervisors. The shelter-in-place at the hospital was lifted at approximately 4:15 p.m.

Anyone with relevant information pertaining to the incident is urged to contact Detective Jeff Sharp at [email protected] or call 503-823-9773, or reach out to Detective JD McGuire at [email protected], referencing case number 23-192301.

Chief Chuck Lovell expressed his condolences, stating, “This is a sad day for the staff at Legacy Health, and our hearts go out to the family, friends, and coworkers of the employees affected by today’s tragedy. By all accounts, hospital staff and law enforcement did great work responding to this incident, and I’m grateful for the coordinated efforts by all.”